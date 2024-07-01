REC jumps after loan sanctions rises 24% YoY in Q1 FY25

REC rallied 4.59% to Rs 549.45 after the loan sanctioned jumped 24.17% to Rs 1,12,747 in FY25 as compared with Rs 90,797 crore in Q1 FY24.

Total loan disbursements stood at Rs 43,652 crore in Q1 FY25, representing a 27.89% year-on-year increase. Out of this, Rs 5,351 crore went towards renewable energy projects, which is steeply higher than Rs 1,534 crore recorded in the same period last year.

REC is a government-owned infrastructure finance company in India. They fund projects in power (including new technologies) and non-power sectors (roads, metro, IT, etc.) for both government and private companies.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of REC rose 33.07% to Rs 4,079.09 crore on 23.91% rise in total income to Rs 10,254.63 crore in Q4 2024 over Q4 2023.

Out of the total loan sanctioned, renewable energy loan sanctions increased 58.72% to Rs 39,655 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 24,985 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2023.