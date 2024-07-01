Business Standard
Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes Ltd spurts 1.68%, gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 3669.45, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.85% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3669.45, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 24116.5. The Sensex is at 79407.91, up 0.47%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has risen around 8.84% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9814.3, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9093 shares today, compared to the daily average of 70252 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 41.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

