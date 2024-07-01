NSE SME Mason Infratech lists at premium

Shares of Mason Infratech were quoting at Rs 92.40 on the NSE, a premium of 44.38% compared with the issue price of Rs 64.

The counter hit a high of Rs 92.40 and a low of Rs 83.60. About 19 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Mason Infratech's IPO was subscribed 21.95 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 June 2024 and it closed on 26 June 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 62 to 64 per equity share.

IPO comprised fresh issue of 47,60,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding will dilute to 71.60% from 98.20% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds to meet the working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Mason Infratech on 21 June 2024, raised Rs 8.65 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.52 lakh shares at Rs 64 per share to 3 anchor investor.

Mason Infratech is real estate construction company providing construction services for residential as well as commercial buildings of new and redevelopment projects. It specializes in executing civil contracts. The firm also works on lifestyle projects and high-value standalone buildings. Its comprehensive suite of offerings covers the entire project lifecycle, including planning, designing, procurement, construction, and post-construction services. As of 31 December 2023, organization employed 161 skilled staff members and engaged various contract laborers for project support.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 56.72 crore and net profit of Rs 5.09 crore for the period as on 31 December 2023.

The scrip was listed at Rs 88, a premium of 37.50% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.