Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NCC gains on securing orders worth Rs 335 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
NCC added 1.14% to Rs 319.90 after it received orders under building division in the month of June 2024 aggregating upto Rs 335 crore.
These orders are received from private limited company and it does not include any internal orders, stated the firm. The time period for completing the orders is 14 months.
NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing project, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.30% to Rs 239.16 crore on 31.03% increase to Rs 6,484.88 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ESOP

Good news for employees! Stock options from foreign firms won't attract GST

Metals, Metal stocks

Tata Steel, SAIL: Analysts give 'sell' call on steel stocks; here's why

markets, demat account

Explained: What is Basic Demat Account charges, Sebi rule, investment limit

Singapore

Singapore gets tough on casinos in new measures to check terrorism funding

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE: IT, smallcaps shine in firm trade; Sensex vaults 400 pts, Nifty holds 24,100

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon