Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 23.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.58% to Rs 13793.16 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 9.82% to Rs 3652.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3325.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.97% to Rs 52729.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59899.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Petronet LNG rose 23.53% to Rs 764.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 618.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.58% to Rs 13793.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13873.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.13793.1613873.9352729.3359899.358.006.799.878.101216.811011.205649.665184.541022.39822.634873.104420.20764.43618.803652.443325.82