Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rekvina Labs reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Rekvina Labs reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Samsrita Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sanblue Corporation standalone net profit declines 57.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Sai Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

NCC Blue Water Products standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Kridhan Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Punctual Trading standalone net profit declines 23.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Betex India standalone net profit declines 51.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Vapi Enterprise standalone net profit declines 99.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Niwas Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon