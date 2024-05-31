Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Niwas Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 34.88% to Rs 0.58 crore
Net profit of Niwas Spinning Mills declined 71.43% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.88% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.46% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.580.43 35 0.710.83 -14 OPM %-12.074.65 --18.31-21.69 - PBDT0.080.21 -62 0.020.01 100 PBT0.080.28 -71 0.010 0 NP0.080.28 -71 0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Niwas Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Suryalata Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 70.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 71.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 94.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Venlon Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 25.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Standard Batteries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit declines 65.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon