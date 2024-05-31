Niwas Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.88% to Rs 0.58 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.46% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Niwas Spinning Mills declined 71.43% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.88% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.580.430.710.83-12.074.65-18.31-21.690.080.210.020.010.080.280.0100.080.280.010