Business Standard
Betex India standalone net profit declines 51.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 0.14% to Rs 21.47 crore
Net profit of Betex India declined 51.60% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 21.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.38% to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 89.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.4721.44 0 89.4074.60 20 OPM %10.9019.73 -6.606.90 - PBDT1.934.01 -52 5.604.98 12 PBT1.723.83 -55 4.754.29 11 NP1.362.81 -52 3.333.16 5
First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

