Betex India standalone net profit declines 51.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.14% to Rs 21.47 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.38% to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 89.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Betex India declined 51.60% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 21.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.21.4721.4489.4074.6010.9019.736.606.901.934.015.604.981.723.834.754.291.362.813.333.16