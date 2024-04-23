Business Standard
Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 236533.00 crore
Net profit of Reliance Industries declined 1.80% to Rs 18951.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19299.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 236533.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 212834.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.38% to Rs 69621.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66702.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 901064.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 877835.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales236533.00212834.00 11 901064.00877835.00 3 OPM %17.9718.02 -18.0016.19 - PBDT41389.0035433.00 17 155559.00134349.00 16 PBT27820.0023981.00 16 104727.0094046.00 11 NP18951.0019299.00 -2 69621.0066702.00 4
First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

