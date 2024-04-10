Sensex (    %)
                             
Reliance Infra slumps as court orders to refund amount paid by DMRC

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure was locked in lower circuit of 20% to Rs 227.40 after the company informed that the Supreme Court has allowed the curative petition filed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) against Delhi Airport Metro Express (DAMEPL).
Delhi Airport Metro Express Private is a subsidiary of the company.
Reliance Infrastructure to clarify that the order passed by the Supreme Court does not impose any liability on the company and the firm has not received any money from DMRC and DAMEPL under the arbitral award.
Reliance-Infra is an infrastructure company, developing projects through various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as power, roads, metro rail and airport in the infrastructure space and in the defence sector.
On a consolidated basis, R-Infra reported net loss of Rs 421.17crore in Q3 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 267.46 crore in Q3 FY23. Net sales rose 13.3% to Rs 4,657.33 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

