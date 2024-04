Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Piramal Pharma announced its foray into men's personal grooming category with the launch of BOHEM product range. This includes a Hair Removal Spray, a Beard Growth Oil, and an Underarm Roll-On. With BOHEM, Piramal Pharma intends to shift the grooming culture among men towards more inclusive self-care routines, leveraging scientifically proven ingredients for tangible results.