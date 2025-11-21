Friday, November 21, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Power Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 38.98, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.37% in last one year as compared to a 9.24% rally in NIFTY and a 1.62% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.98, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 26115.75. The Sensex is at 85365.62, down 0.31%.Reliance Power Ltd has eased around 13.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36232.7, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 171.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 495.61 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

