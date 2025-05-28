Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Relic Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Relic Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales rise 23.68% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net Loss of Relic Technologies reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.68% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.41% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.470.38 24 1.981.53 29 OPM %-65.96-171.05 --59.09-51.63 - PBDT-0.37-0.62 40 -1.17-0.70 -67 PBT-0.51-0.67 24 -1.47-0.89 -65 NP-0.53-0.67 21 -1.49-0.89 -67

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

