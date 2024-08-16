Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 173.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 6.18 crore

Net profit of Relicab Cable Manufacturing rose 173.33% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.187.8817.648.500.600.190.550.120.410.15