Bedmutha Industries standalone net profit rises 190.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bedmutha Industries rose 190.99% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 242.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.