Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 70.77% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Paper Mills reported to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 70.77% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.381.30-168.42-243.08-2.44-5.80-2.78-7.256.14-7.52