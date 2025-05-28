Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Restoration of RoDTEP Scheme for AA, SEZ, and EOU Exports ensures that key contributors to exports are not excluded from critical incentives

Restoration of RoDTEP Scheme for AA, SEZ, and EOU Exports ensures that key contributors to exports are not excluded from critical incentives

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has commended the Government of India for restoring the benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme for exports from Advance Authorisation (AA) holders, Export-Oriented Units (EOUs) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), effective June 1, 2025. The restoration ensures that key contributors to Indias exports are not excluded from critical incentives, especially at a time when global competitiveness and domestic industrial resilience are of utmost importance. ASSOCHAM has consistently advocated for the extension of RoDTEP to all exporting entities, including those operating in SEZs and under AA and EOU frameworks. This move will correct the gap that created cost disadvantages for such units and is aligned with Indias WTO commitments, noted Manish Singhal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex ends 240 pts lower, Nifty below 24,800; VIX slides 2.79%

Sensex ends 240 pts lower, Nifty below 24,800; VIX slides 2.79%

Australian markets end slightly lower after inflation data

Australian markets end slightly lower after inflation data

Chinese benchmark ends marginally lower

Chinese benchmark ends marginally lower

Julien Agro Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Julien Agro Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ARC Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ARC Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon