Australian markets end slightly lower after inflation data

Australian markets ended slightly lower after the release of stronger-than-expected inflation data for April. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.13 percent to 8,396.90, dragged down by banks and miners. The broader All Ordinaries index ended little changed at 8,624.90.
Australia's consumer prices registered a steady increase in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Wednesday.
The monthly CPI indicator rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in April, the same as seen in March and February. Annual trimmed mean inflation climbed to 2.8 percent in April from the 2.7 percent in March.
