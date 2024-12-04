Business Standard
Revolt Motors sells 1,994 units in Nov'24; records 109% MoM growth

Revolt Motors sells 1,994 units in Nov'24; records 109% MoM growth

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Revolt Motors has reported an impressive 197% year-on-year growth in vehicle sales and 109% month-on-month (MoM) increase with 1,994 units sold in November 2024, compared to 671 units in November 2023 and 952 units in October 2024. This performance comes amidst a market environment, where the electric two-wheeler (E2W) industry witnessed an average sales decline of 18-20% during the same period, as per Govt. of India's Vahan Portal data.

This surge in sales is largely attributed to the launch of the all-new RV1 and RV1+, affordable and commuter-friendly electric motorcycles tailored for the Indian market. The bikes have received overwhelming consumer interest, with robust pre-orders translating into strong sales figures. These models combine cutting-edge technology with affordability, offering riders a reliable and sustainable alternative to traditional ICE-powered vehicles.

 

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

