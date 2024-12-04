Business Standard
Capital Goods shares gain

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 596.85 points or 0.83% at 72431.54 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 3.07%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.87%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 2.49%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 1.91%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 1.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NBCC (India) Ltd (up 1.65%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 1.51%), Welspun Corp Ltd (up 1.48%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.22%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.12%).

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (down 1.3%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.67%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.41%) moved lower.

 

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 393.98 or 0.7% at 56631.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 87.46 points or 0.54% at 16252.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.4 points or 0.43% at 24561.55.

Information Technology stocks edge higher

L&T Tech bags $50 mn contract from global network provider

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Slides 0.54%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Spikes 4.24%

LTTS bags USD 50 million deal to provide product integration services in North America

The BSE Sensex index was up 299.92 points or 0.37% at 81145.67.

On BSE,2328 shares were trading in green, 840 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

