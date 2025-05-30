Friday, May 30, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 1.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 1.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 11.23% to Rs 82.33 crore

Net profit of Riba Textiles rose 1.71% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 82.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.32% to Rs 8.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.83% to Rs 295.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 246.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales82.3374.02 11 295.86246.89 20 OPM %5.887.25 -7.527.99 - PBDT3.224.14 -22 16.6315.39 8 PBT2.663.23 -18 11.1610.60 5 NP2.382.34 2 8.507.92 7

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

