Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 1.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.23% to Rs 82.33 croreNet profit of Riba Textiles rose 1.71% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 82.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.32% to Rs 8.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.83% to Rs 295.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 246.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales82.3374.02 11 295.86246.89 20 OPM %5.887.25 -7.527.99 - PBDT3.224.14 -22 16.6315.39 8 PBT2.663.23 -18 11.1610.60 5 NP2.382.34 2 8.507.92 7
