Friday, May 30, 2025 | 06:17 PM IST
Regal Entertainment & Consultants standalone net profit rises 1900.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Regal Entertainment & Consultants standalone net profit rises 1900.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 1750.00% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Regal Entertainment & Consultants rose 1900.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1750.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 855.56% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.370.02 1750 0.860.09 856 OPM %62.1650.00 -69.770 - PBDT0.260.01 2500 0.690 0 PBT0.260.01 2500 0.690 0 NP0.200.01 1900 0.520 0

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

