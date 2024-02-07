Sensex (    %)
                        
Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 523.52 crore
Net profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 6.58% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 523.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 548.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales523.52548.27 -5 OPM %11.139.83 -PBDT46.6343.00 8 PBT16.5514.23 16 NP10.049.42 7
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

