Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 523.52 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 6.58% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 523.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 548.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.523.52548.2711.139.8346.6343.0016.5514.2310.049.42