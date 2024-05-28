Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 41.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 29.76 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 21.62% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 111.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Rishi Techtex declined 41.82% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 29.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.29.7628.49111.74106.847.665.836.615.561.681.114.993.680.990.482.271.250.320.551.351.11