Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit rises 185.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.48% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Rita Finance and Leasing rose 185.71% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 43.48% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.330.23 43 OPM %81.8239.13 -PBDT0.270.09 200 PBT0.270.09 200 NP0.200.07 186
