Superior Finlease standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 69.57% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Superior Finlease declined 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 69.57% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.23 -70 OPM %060.87 -PBDT0.010.14 -93 PBT0.010.14 -93 NP0.010.14 -93
