Nitiraj Engineers standalone net profit rises 8050.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.49% to Rs 16.39 croreNet profit of Nitiraj Engineers rose 8050.00% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.49% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.3912.56 30 OPM %16.605.57 -PBDT3.090.90 243 PBT2.180.04 5350 NP1.630.02 8050
