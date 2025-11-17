Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nitiraj Engineers standalone net profit rises 8050.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Nitiraj Engineers standalone net profit rises 8050.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 30.49% to Rs 16.39 crore

Net profit of Nitiraj Engineers rose 8050.00% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.49% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.3912.56 30 OPM %16.605.57 -PBDT3.090.90 243 PBT2.180.04 5350 NP1.630.02 8050

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

