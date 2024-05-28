Sales rise 14.58% to Rs 0.55 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.31% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of RKD Agri & Retail reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.58% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.