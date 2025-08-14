RNIT AI Solutions standalone net profit rises 9.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.17% to Rs 6.25 croreNet profit of RNIT AI Solutions rose 9.33% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.17% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.254.59 36 OPM %35.6829.19 -PBDT2.081.31 59 PBT1.080.74 46 NP0.820.75 9
