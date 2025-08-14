Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit rises 277.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.83% to Rs 26.75 croreNet profit of Hindustan Hardy rose 277.22% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 61.83% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales26.7516.53 62 OPM %15.637.92 -PBDT4.401.31 236 PBT4.051.06 282 NP2.980.79 277
