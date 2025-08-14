G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 38.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.60% to Rs 37.63 croreNet profit of G S Auto International rose 38.64% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 37.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.6338.24 -2 OPM %6.946.85 -PBDT1.721.48 16 PBT0.720.51 41 NP0.610.44 39
