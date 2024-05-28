Rodium Realty consolidated net profit rises 288.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.41% to Rs 22.09 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 48.31% to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 47.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Rodium Realty rose 288.71% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 22.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.22.0917.9047.5542.0625.264.259.194.474.811.873.582.484.781.853.482.394.821.241.320.89