Roopa Industries standalone net profit declines 20.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 28.74 croreNet profit of Roopa Industries declined 20.69% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 28.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales28.7425.61 12 OPM %5.676.36 -PBDT0.800.92 -13 PBT0.610.72 -15 NP0.460.58 -21
