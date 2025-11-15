Bajel Projects consolidated net profit declines 1.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.94% to Rs 606.55 croreNet profit of Bajel Projects declined 1.64% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.94% to Rs 606.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 651.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales606.55651.77 -7 OPM %3.382.58 -PBDT10.4510.02 4 PBT5.646.76 -17 NP3.603.66 -2
