Caprolactam Chemicals standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.01% to Rs 2.36 croreNet profit of Caprolactam Chemicals rose 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.01% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.361.71 38 OPM %28.3933.92 -PBDT0.500.44 14 PBT0.110.04 175 NP0.130.04 225
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content