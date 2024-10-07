Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rossell India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rossell India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd, Elpro International Ltd, Geojit Financial Services Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2024.

Rossell India Ltd tumbled 14.10% to Rs 99.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32111 shares in the past one month.

 

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd crashed 10.62% to Rs 29.13. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elpro International Ltd lost 10.17% to Rs 117.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd plummeted 10.02% to Rs 134.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Securities Ltd corrected 10.00% to Rs 357.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93923 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

