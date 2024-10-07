Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland commences delivery of electric vehicles to BillionE

Ashok Leyland commences delivery of electric vehicles to BillionE

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Ashok Leyland today with Billion Electric Mobility (member of Group BillionE), flagged off its AVTR 55T Electric, BOSS 19T Electric, and BOSS 14T Electric trucks. This flagoff marks the commencement of the delivery of Electric trucks by Ashok Leyland to the BillionE Group.

BillionE has placed a large order of 180 Electric Vehicles - BOSS Electric Truck and AVTR 55T Electric Tractor with Ashok Leyland.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Haryana Assembly election results 2024: Date, time, and where to watch

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

$35 million to $29 billion: How Deepinder Goyal built the Zomato empire

Mohamed Muizzu, Mohamed, Modi, Narendra Modi

India, Maldives sign currency swap agreement, to initiate talks on FTA

Muizzu meets Modi

LIVE: India introduces Rupay card in Maldives after talks between PM Modi, President Muizzu

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 700 pts, at 80,900, Nifty 270 pts lower, at 24,750; Bank down

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon