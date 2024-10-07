Ashok Leyland commences delivery of electric vehicles to BillionE

Ashok Leyland today with Billion Electric Mobility (member of Group BillionE), flagged off its AVTR 55T Electric, BOSS 19T Electric, and BOSS 14T Electric trucks. This flagoff marks the commencement of the delivery of Electric trucks by Ashok Leyland to the BillionE Group.
BillionE has placed a large order of 180 Electric Vehicles - BOSS Electric Truck and AVTR 55T Electric Tractor with Ashok Leyland.
