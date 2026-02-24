Rossell India standalone net profit declines 30.63% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 36.25% to Rs 84.98 croreNet profit of Rossell India declined 30.63% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.25% to Rs 84.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales84.9862.37 36 OPM %7.2312.60 -PBDT6.357.73 -18 PBT5.076.64 -24 NP4.286.17 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Stock Alert: Tata Tech, Torrent Power, MobiKwik, Bharti Airtel, IDFC First Bank, BPCL, Chalet Hotels
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST