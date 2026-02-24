Rossell India standalone net profit declines 30.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.25% to Rs 84.98 crore

Net profit of Rossell India declined 30.63% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.25% to Rs 84.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.84.9862.377.2312.606.357.735.076.644.286.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News