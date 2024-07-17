Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Just Dial Q1 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 141 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Just Dial reported 69.33% surge in net profit to Rs 141.22 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 83.40 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations grew by 13.6% year on year to Rs 280.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Profit before tax stood at Rs 153.89 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 45.02% from Rs 106.11 crore reported in Q1 FY24.
Operating EBITDA soared 119.62% to Rs 80.6 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 36.7 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
Operating EBITDA margin improved to 28.7% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 14.9% recorded in Q1 FY24. The growth in the margin was led by topline growth and cost efficiencies, both on employee costs and other expenses.
Deferred revenue was at Rs 500.1 crore in Q1 FY25, up 23.6% YoY. Cash and investments stood at Rs 4,755.5 crore as on 30 June 2024 compared to Rs 4,159.2 crore as on 30 June 2023 and Rs 4,625.4 crore as on 31 March 2024.
Total Traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 181.3 million, registering a growth of 5.7% YoY and 6% QoQ. The company said that 85.3% traffic originated on mobile platforms, 11.3% on desktop/ PC and 3.4% on its voice platform.

More From This Section

IMF Raises India Growth Forecast To 7% For FY25

IMF Raises India Growth Forecast To 7% For FY25

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA approval for seizures drug

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA approval for seizures drug

KEC Intl's T&amp;D arm secures orders worth Rs 1,100 crore

KEC Intl's T&amp;D arm secures orders worth Rs 1,100 crore

Just Dial standalone net profit rises 69.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Just Dial standalone net profit rises 69.33% in the June 2024 quarter

L&amp;T Finance consolidated net profit rises 29.11% in the June 2024 quarter

L&amp;T Finance consolidated net profit rises 29.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Total active listings stood at 44.9 million as on 30 June 2024, an increase of 18.2% YoY and 3.2% QoQ. 1,373,563 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter. Out of total listings, 29.5 million listings were geocoded as on 30 June 2024, up 25.3% YoY. Total Images in listings stood at 198.3 million, up 32% YoY and up 5.2% QoQ.
Total ratings & reviews stood at 147.1 million at the end of quarter, up 3.1% YoY.
Active paid campaigns at the end of quarter was at 591,650 up 7.9% YoY and 1.4% QoQ, with majority customers getting signed up on monthly payment plans.
Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android & iOS), over the telephone and text (SMS).
The scrip declined 1.46% to Rs 1,035.20 on the BSE.
The stock market is closed today on occasion of Muharram.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

AP EAMCET 2024

AP EAMCET 2024: Round 1 Seat allotment result to be declared today

World Day for International Justice 2024

World Day for International Justice 2024: History, significance and more

Asian Development Bank, ADB

ADB keeps India's GDP growth projection for FY25 unchanged at 7%

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE news: Delhi HC to hear CM Kejriwal's plea seeking bail in excise policy case lodged by CBI

Georges Elhedery

Five biggest challenges Quinn leaves for HSBC's new CEO Georges Elhedery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon