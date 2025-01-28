Business Standard

Royal India Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Royal India Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 493.91% to Rs 58.56 crore

Net profit of Royal India Corporation reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 493.91% to Rs 58.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales58.569.86 494 OPM %2.80-7.51 -PBDT0.09-3.73 LP PBT0.09-3.74 LP NP0.09-3.74 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

