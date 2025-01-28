Business Standard

Retail digital payments in India see approximately 100-fold increase over 12 years

Retail digital payments in India see approximately 100-fold increase over 12 years

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India or RBI has stated in a latest update that Retail digital payments in India have grown from 162 crore transactions in the financial year 2012-13 to over 16,416 crore transactions in the financial year 2023-24 i.e., approximately 100-fold increase over 12 years. The remarkable growth in payment infrastructure and payment performance is also apparent in the Digital Payment Index published by RBI, which has witnessed more than four-fold rise in the last six years (445.50 for March 2024, base 100 as of March 2018).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

India and Oman and identify steps to further strengthen mutually beneficial business ties

INR slumps amid weak global sentiments

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 95.95% in the December 2024 quarter

UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 18.85% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

