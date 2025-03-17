Monday, March 17, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Orchid Hotels launches two new properties in Colva, Goa

Royal Orchid Hotels launches two new properties in Colva, Goa

Image

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) has launched two new properties under Regenta brand in the coastal town of Colva, Goa bringing the total number of ROHL properties in the city to six. Regenta Baywatch Resort and Regenta Beach House, the twin properties, a short walk from the Colva Beach, combine modern architecture with contemporary elegance, offering guests convenience, comfort and an immersive experience of the region's unique cultural essence making them an ideal choice for corporate events, weddings, and other special occasions.

Speaking on the announcement, Arjun Baljee, President of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd., "Building on our 15+year legacy in Goa, ROHL is proud to announce the launch of two new signature properties that will further solidify our commitment to elevating the state's hospitality landscape and delivering unparalleled guest experiences. With their unique locations and superior amenities, we're confident that these two hotels will carve out a distinct presence in Goa's thriving market especially for weddings and MICE events. We're excited to collaborate with Mr Ajit Patel to bring this vision to life.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pound speculative net longs rise further

Pound speculative net longs rise further

Ola Electric hits 52-week low after arm faces insolvency petition over payment default

Ola Electric hits 52-week low after arm faces insolvency petition over payment default

Nifty closes above 22,500; pharma shares advance

Nifty closes above 22,500; pharma shares advance

Japanese markets rise sharply

Japanese markets rise sharply

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.19%

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.19%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon