Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 6.98 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 11.35% to Rs 4.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 23.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries rose 26.23% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.