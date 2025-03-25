Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RPP Infra Projects wins new projects of Rs 21.95 cr

RPP Infra Projects wins new projects of Rs 21.95 cr

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

From Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

RPP Infra Projects has received letter of acceptance for a new projects from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota for Package 11 - Construction of Nozzle Assembly and Segment Preparation Facility (NASPF) at SSLV Launch Complex (SLC) Tiruchendur & Sathankulam Taluk, Tuticorin District in Tamil Nadu for contract value of 21.95 crore (incl GST).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

SEAMEC secures order from L&T Energy Hydrocarbon division

L&T-Cloudfiniti enters into partnership with three AI start-ups

Central Bank of India launches QIP issue

Adani Enterprises arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Interarch Building gains on inking MoU with Moldtek Technologies

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

