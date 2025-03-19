Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RS chairman urges debate on electoral freebies

RS chairman urges debate on electoral freebies

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for Parliamentarians to critically examine electoral freebies and their effects on governance, proposing a national policy for structured government investment and fiscal responsibility. His remarks, delivered during the Zero Hour, aligned with Samajwadi Party lawmaker Ramgopal Yadav's request to increase the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds from Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore, highlighting concerns about government spending.

Dhankhar also advocated for a review of subsidy structures, promoting direct subsidies as seen in developed nations, and stressed the need for uniform lawmaker salaries and pensions across states. He highlighted existing disparities and suggested legislative solutions to ensure fiscal prudence and high-quality investment.

 

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

