UltraTech Cement increases production capacity by 1.2 mtpa

UltraTech Cement increases production capacity by 1.2 mtpa

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

UltraTech Cement announced that as part of its capacity expansion programs, the Company has identified several opportunities for debottlenecking and enhancing efficiency at various locations. These initiatives have been successfully completed and stabilized, leading to an increased production capacity of 1.2 mtpa, as outlined below:

Name of Unit

Type of Unit

Additional Capacity Achieved

Hirmi, Chhattisgarh

Integrated Unit

0.8 mtpa

Roorkee, Uttarakhand

Grinding Unit

0.4 mtpa

Consequent to the above, the Company's total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity stands at 178.86 mtpa. Alongwith its overseas capacity of 5.4 mtpa, the Company's global capacity stands at 184.26 mtpa.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

