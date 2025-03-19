Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Tanla Platforms Ltd notched up volume of 179.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.32 lakh shares

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd, SBFC Finance Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 March 2025.

Tanla Platforms Ltd notched up volume of 179.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.35% to Rs.515.30. Volumes stood at 9.54 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd recorded volume of 76.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.13% to Rs.327.05. Volumes stood at 5.19 lakh shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd notched up volume of 52.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.53% to Rs.1,049.10. Volumes stood at 2.24 lakh shares in the last session.

SBFC Finance Ltd clocked volume of 204.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.49% to Rs.84.57. Volumes stood at 20.67 lakh shares in the last session.

HBL Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 150.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.25% to Rs.491.00. Volumes stood at 14.92 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

