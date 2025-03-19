Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma jumps as Telangana unit gets VAI status from USFDA

Aurobindo Pharma jumps as Telangana unit gets VAI status from USFDA

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma rose 1.82% to Rs 1,157.90 after its subsidiary, Apitoria Pharma, received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Telangana.

The USFDA conducted an inspection of the facility from 9 December 2024 to 17 December 2024 and classified the inspection status as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.

Aurobindo Pharma reported a 10.04% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 845.57 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 939.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 8.53% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,978.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

 

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

