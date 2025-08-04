Monday, August 04, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rupee stays pressured near record low levels amidst tariff concerns; RBI eyed

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

The Indian rupee is once again seen drowning near record low levels as concerns surrounding Trumps tariff and uncertainty surrounding the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday weighs. US President Trump, last week, announced a 25% tariff with an unspecified penalty for buying Oil from Russia, on imports from India. Meanwhile, losses in the currency were limited tracking local equities that were supported by falling oil prices on supply glut fears and a weaker dollar due to tariff-related worries and growing fears of political influence on key institutions in the U.S. The BSE Sensex jumped 418.81 points, or, 0.52 percent, to 81,018.72, snapping a two-day losing streak. The broader NSE Nifty index surged 157.40 points, or 0.64 percent, to 24,722.75. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 52 paise to close at 87.70 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday. Investors now await the announcement of the interest rate decision by the RBI on Wednesday. On the NSE, USDINR futures gained 0.14% to settle at 87.72 amid sustained weakness in rupee.

 

Benchmarks snap 2-day losses, Nifty ends above 24,700

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.48%

BEML signs MoU with TuTr Hyperloop

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation to jointly invest Rs 5,845 cr for capacity expansion

Sensex settles 419 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,700 level; metal shares shine

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

