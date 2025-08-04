Monday, August 04, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BEML signs MoU with TuTr Hyperloop

BEML signs MoU with TuTr Hyperloop

Aug 04 2025

For developing high speed mobility solutions

BEML and TuTr Hyperloop (THPL) have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for developing and deploying innovative high-speed mobility solutions and optimized transportation technologies for various projects, including but not limited to Hyperloop, LIM-based cargo transport, and customized wagons etc. THPL will be the design partner & BEML will be the manufacturing partner for all the projects taken up under this association.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

